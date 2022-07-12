LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Slightly less hot, with some storms west and north late tonight. High of 98°. Winds ENE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A mild night. Low of 72°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot day, a few pop up storms possible. High of 98°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

A weak cold front arrived this morning and is bringing us an ever so slight cooldown this morning with north winds that will slowly turn toward the east through the day. This front is being driven primarily by outflow from a decaying overnight thunderstorm complex in the TX and OK panhandles. The cooldown will be very slight, and highs today will still top out in the upper 90s and low 100s. A few thunderstorms will be possible out west and north this evening as a storm complex moves off the mountains of New Mexico. These will die just as they make it to the state line, and rain chances are best in our furthest northwest corner near Clovis. Lubbock will most likely stay dry today.

Today’s Forecast

Today’s Rain Chances

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s. A bit of moisture will still hang around tomorrow, enough to keep some low rain potential in the forecast with a few isolated thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon on Wednesday. Other than a slight 10% chance of storms, we will stay mostly dry and hot tomorrow with another high of 98 degrees.

Upper level high pressure will keep us hot and mostly dry this week.

The rest of the week will be quiet and uneventful, with upper level high pressure continuing to sit overhead and promote hot. dry weather. Triple digits will return by Thursday, and then they will be here to stay through the weekend. Other than a few isolated storm chances here and there, the dog days of summer seem to have come a little early this year. Remember your heat safety precautions if you plan to spend time outdoors!

Jack Maney