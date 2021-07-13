KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: July 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm, dry, and breezy. High of 88°. Winds S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Cool and dry. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Windy and a bit hot, some blowing dust. Winds S 20-25 MPH.

Rain chances have officially shut down for the next several days, giving way to a very average summer forecast until the weekend, when we start to see rain chances enter the forecast once again! Today will be pleasantly warm and dry, with a high of 88 degrees and a steady breeze out of the south at 15-20 mph. A capping inversion overhead will prevent storm development for the next couple of days, giving us lots of sun and few clouds.

Tonight will be much the same story as this morning, with a low near 67 degrees and winds light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be a near-repeat of today, though a couple of degrees warmer and winds a little bit stronger, possibly strong enough to kick up a little bit of dust in the air. Given our recent rainfall, widespread or particularly potent dust storms look unlikely, but a bit of brown haze on the horizon will likely be there for Wednesday.

Toward the end of the week, the big upper level ridge to the west that has hammered the west coast and desert southwest with extreme heat and no appreciable rainfall will weaken significantly, giving our friends out west a much-needed break from the extreme heat and drought. Monsoon moisture will enter the southwest, and we will start to see some rain chances of our own here in Lubbock. A more subtle upper-level trough will build into the great plains this week and provide just enough support to generate thunderstorms off of the high terrain and mountains of New Mexico and Colorado. These storms will push generally south and southeast during the overnight hours, giving us repeated low-end rain chances late at night for this week. Another cold front is starting to appear on the horizon toward the start of next week, though the uncertainty in that forecast is still quite high. The bottom line is that we will continue our uncharacteristically mild and wet pattern for at least the next seven days!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid July 13th, 2021

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney

