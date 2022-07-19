LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Windy and extremely hot! Chance of rain: 10%. High of 107°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: A warm night. Low of 79°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another blistering hot day. Chance of rain: 10% High of 105°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Extreme, dangerous heat is expected today, and it will be a Weather Aware Day for the South Plains as a result of the intense temperatures.

A double whammy will come together today to give us the hottest temperatures of the year so far. A strong anticyclone aloft is providing high pressure and subsiding air, and a passing storm system in the jet stream thousands of miles away will tighten the pressure gradient in the low levels of the atmosphere, which will give us uncharacteristically strong winds at the surface today out of the southwest at 18-23 mph. These will work in concert to boost our highs into extreme territory, with a high expected at 107 in Lubbock (and this might be a conservative estimate). Further east in the Rolling Plains, temperatures could be as high as 113 to 115 degrees in the Childress vicinity. This windy and hot weather will also lead to elevated fire weather concerns due to the ongoing drought. It will be imperative that people take their heat safety seriously today, as these temperatures can cause major issues if no

One small wrinkle that may provide some relief to a few lucky folks will be a few showers forming around peak heating today. These will not do much other than provide a few brief, spotty downpours of rain and some gusty outflow winds, but those outflow winds could dampen the effect of the heat for northwestern areas later on in the evening, though rain chances are capped at only 10% to 20%.

Tonight, temperatures will dip down to the upper 70s and low 80s and winds will relax after sunset. The winds relaxing will help to keep us from being quite as hot tomorrow, but we will still have plenty of influence from the high pressure center aloft and the extra warm morning low will give us enough runway to get up to about 105 tomorrow, which may still be enough for Heat Advisories to be issued. Another round of isolated pop up storms may be possible tomorrow as well, with another 10% chance of rain.

Thankfully, the extreme heat will be done by Thursday, with highs easing back to the uppepr 90s and lower 100s and some continued chances of isolated storms thru Friday. The upper high will weaken over the weekend as it shifts back overhead, but this time it will not pack quite the punch it is right now. Upper 90s and low 100s look to be the story into early next week.

Remember those heat safety precautions today!

Jack Maney