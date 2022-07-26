LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and dry. High of 99°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A mild night. Low of 76°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot and dry day. High of 99°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

We are stuck in the summer doldrums this week as temperatures stay hot and rain stays away.

Today will be a hot but generally unremarkable day, with highs a few degrees above normal for this time of the year and no chance of rain. Skies will start off clear, with some cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon but none of these are expected to develop into storms as upper level high pressure will literally be squishing potential updrafts from above. Lubbock’s high will reach 97 degrees, with some low-end triple digits in the Rolling Plains.

Tonight, a balmy summer evening is expected, with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, more of the same is expected, with another day of highs in the upper 90s and low 100s out to the east, with a south breeze around 10 to 15 mph.

The upper high will remain in place through midweek, giving us more quietly hot weather on Wednesday, but toward the end of the week, things may start to change a bit! A strong storm system will move south out of Canada toward the Great Lakes on Thursday, and this will disrupt the high pressure center over our heads, splitting it in two and shoving it away for a few days. This will open the door for some shower and storm activity as monsoon moisture will attempt to re-enter the picture, which will focus along a weak cold front as it sags south into the area. Questions remain regarding exactly how far south the front will make it before it stalls out and dissipates. If the front does not reach us, highs in the upper 90s and mostly dry weather will persist. If it comes in a bit stronger, temperatures will cool into the low 90s and rain chances will be significantly improved! All we can do for now is keep our fingers crossed for the latter.

Storm chances appear best on Thursday and Friday, but remain low at just 20% both days. Rain potential will dwindle through the weekend, and next week looks to keep more of the same in place with high pressure returning to power and keeping us hot and dry.

