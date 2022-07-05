LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and mostly sunny, scattered thunderstorms developing in the evening. Chance of Rain: 20% High of 98°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Storms fizzle after sunset, mostly dry overnight. Low of 74°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot day with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 10% High of 97°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

July is doing July things today, with another very hot afternoon expected, but there will be some rainfall potential this evening!

Upper level high pressure dominates the forecast this week and will continue to bring hot and mostly dry weather, but there is one crucial detail that will possibly bring us a bit of relief from that heat this evening. The upper high is centered to our east, over the Deep South, and that gives us south to southwesterly winds in the upper levels, which is going to bring in some monsoon moisture to the region. That humidity will lead to cumulus development in the early afternoon, which will grow into scattered showers and thunderstorms by the early evening! Storm chances for individual locations are still fairly low around 20%, but locations that wind up under the storms could see heavy rains and maybe one or two low-end severe wind gusts to 60 mph.

High-Res Model Output showing possible storms this evening!

Today’s Rain Chances.

Storms will fizzle this evening but could persist until after midnight if they manage to congeal together and form stronger updrafts. Otherwise, tonight will be warm and mostly dry, with a low of 74 degrees.

Tomorrow, we’ll do it all over again with another hot day and the chance of a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. The latest data looks like the moisture plume will be a bit further west, so rain chances look slightly lower tomorrow. Highs will be around 97 degrees in Lubbock, with hotter temperatures east.

This hot, occasionally stormy weather should hang around through Friday, when the upper high will move further west and promote warmer and drier conditions this weekend. Triple digit highs look likely around this time frame. There is a bit of disagreement between the models about next week, with some arguing for an intensifying heat wave and others calling for the high to set up to the west and potentially bringing more storm chances on its eastern side. For now, I’m splitting the difference between these solutions and maintaining the status quo into early next week.

Stay cool, and keep your fingers crossed for some rain tonight!

Jack Maney