LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Breezy and hot, with a few pop up storms possible. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 99°. Winds S 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Warm morning lows. Low of 74°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot, windy day. High of 98°. Winds S 20-25 MPH.

The summer weather continues today with another hot, breezy afternoon.

After a warm start this morning, we’re expected to warm up quickly once again this afternoon to highs in the upper 90s and low 100s, with 99° expected for our high temperature in Lubbock. Winds will lighten up through the day, with the dry line setting up near the Lubbock metro this afternoon. Wind speeds around 18-23 mph will likely not be lofting much dust after around 10am.

A few isolated storms may try to form this afternoon as we hit peak heating, especially focused near the TX/NM state line. These storms will be extremely high up in the atmosphere with over a mile of dry air between them and the surface, so most of the rain that falls will evaporate above the ground. The outflow winds from these storms could be quite strong and might even reach low-end severe limits with gusts up to 60mph possible. Some small haboobs will be possible from these outflows, but unfortunately little accumulating rainfall is expected.

Tomorrow, we will see very similar weather, though it will be slightly cooler once again, with a high expected at 98 degrees. The upper level high that gave us the extreme heat this weekend will be well to the east over the next week, and that should allow our temperatures to continue on a downward trend into the middle and late week. Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal averages by Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s, and storm chances will be quite low all week but a few isolated storms will be possible most afternoons this week.

Stay cool out there and have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney