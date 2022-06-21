LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Hot with a few showers possible out west Chance of rain: 10%. High of 94°. Winds SSE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 68°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot day. High of 95°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Hot, summery weather will continue for the South Plains today, though some folks out west may stand to pick up a little bit of monsoon rain!

Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder persisted through much of the night out just west of the TX/NM state line as a wave of rich monsoon moisture moves through, and that moisture will remain in place today to generate more showers and storms with the best chance of rain west of the state line once again. A few isolated pop up storms might try to happen on the Texas side, but otherwise we can expect a mostly dry and hot afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 90s in Lubbock and approaching triple digits for the rolling plains.

Tonight, another calm and cool night will settle in, with lows in the upper 60s. That will lead to another fairly hot but overall manageable day for our midweek, with a high of 95 for Wednesday under mostly clear skies. Rain out west should be done by tomorrow, and we will stay dry the rest of this work week as upper level high pressure returns to the area. The summer ridge has been plaguing areas east of us for the last week, but it is expected to move back overhead by the end of the week, which will promote warming temperatures. Triple digit heat will be possible by Friday, with windy conditions also expected.

Over the weekend, a storm system passing well to our north will shove the upper high to the west, which should open the door for a weak cold front to enter the picture. This could bring some shower activity by Sunday in addition to lower highs in the 80s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney