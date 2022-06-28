LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: A pleasant day with scattered storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Rain ends by midnight, otherwise dry and mild. Low of 66°. Winds ESE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A stray shower or two, otherwise dry and a bit warmer. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 89°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, and then it’s going to start warming up later this week!

A weak disturbance in the upper atmosphere is shoving a plume of monsoon moisture over the area as it passes overhead, and this will set the stage for a bit of rainfall potential this afternoon. After about 3pm, storms will start to form generally from Lubbock to the south and west, with the best chances of storms around 40%. Even if we don’t manage to get any rain out of the deal, the shower activity will produce some cloudcover and outflow winds that will help to keep our temperatures from rising past the low to mid 80s. With a deeply moist atmosphere overhead, the storms today will be efficient rainfall producers, and could lead to some localized flooding potential for spots that wind up under the downpours. Otherwise, severe weather is not expected from today’s storms.

Tonight, storm chances will be mostly done before midnight, and it should be a dry and mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, a stray storm or two isn’t completely out of the question, but we will be mostly shutting down our rain chances as high pressure begins to exert its influence over us in the upper levels once again. This will give us a bit of additional warming for tomorrow’s highs, with upper 80s and low 90s expected.

The rain will be fully gone by Thursday, with temperatures returning to near and slightly above seasonal avergages in the mid 90s. A weak tropical system may try to form near the coastal bend of Texas and move north toward Central Texas by the weekend, and while that will likely not have any impacts on us directly, it will help to prevent the upper level ridge from fully building back in and sending our temperatures soaring. As a result, we should stay fairly close to our seasonal normals for the 4th of July weekend, with low to mid 90s. A few isolated storms may be possible, but the focusing mechanisms for any activity this weekend are still tough to identify, so the specifics on location and intensity are still unclear. For now, a mostly dry weekend is expected, so you should be able to keep your holiday plans.

Jack Maney