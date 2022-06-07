LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Hotter to the south, cooler to the north, with storms possible up north late tonight. High of 94°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: A few storms to the north will send another wave of outflow through in the predawn hours. Low of 68°. Winds ne 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms possible out west in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 92°. Winds E 15-20 MPH.

We saw an outflow boundary from a complex of storms in the Oklahoma Panhandle arrive on the South Plains this morning, producing roll clouds and bringing north winds back to the area today. These clouds will stick around through much of the morning, and that should lead to a slightly cooler day for much of the area. Highs will range from the mid 80s up north to the low 100s down south, Lubbock seeing a high of 94.

Tonight, another complex of storms will push through the panhandles, this time a bit further south and putting our northern fringes in play for some rain chances. These would happen late and likely after midnight, and only our furthest northern reaches have any appreciable chance of seeing storms tonight.

Tomorrow, we’ll start the day with more thunderstorm outflow in the area, and that will help promote continued partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures, with Lubbock’s high coming down to about 92 degrees. Out west, storms will form in the high terrain of New Mexico around the peak heat of the day, and these will move east to potentially arrive on the South Plains Wednesday evening. It is likely that they will be encountering a more hostile environment as they approach the Lubbock metro, so rain chances will be best out to the west, and we have a very good chance of staying completely dry tomorrow here in the Hub City.

Rain chances will shut off as we head into the weekend, and that will bring in a potentially strong heat wave. Highs will jump to the upper 90s and triple digits for Friday and Saturday, and next week may see temperatures in the upper 100s and even 110s for some locations as intense high pressure in the upper levels builds in.

Enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures, and have a terrific Tuesday!