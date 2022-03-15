LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Light winds. Clear skies. Mild temperatures. An absolute gem of a day! High of 70°. Winds NW 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Winds shift around to the southwest. Low of 37°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds increase, pushing temperatures into the 80s and bringing elevated fire danger. High of 82°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Some of the nicest days of the year can be found in the transition from winter to spring, at least if you ask me. Today will be one of those, with nearly perfect conditions in place for our Tuesday.

In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, light northwest winds are in place today for areas on the caprock, with breezier conditions hanging on in the rolling plains. Bright sunshine this afternoon will kick off a quick warmup, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s area-wide this afternoon. Couple that with winds becoming light and variable by the afternoon and clear skies, today will be as close to perfect outside as you could ask for! A Go Outside Alert is in effect today, so make sure you soak up some sun and enjoy this nice weather today!

Tonight, winds will shift around to the southwest, which will help to keep things slightly warmer overnight, with lows in the upper 30s. The slightly warmer overnight will help poise us for a fast, aggressive warmup tomorrow as winds increase. A breezy, very warm afternoon is in store for Wednesday, with highs expected to reach the low 80s!

Extended Forecast:

The warmth will not last long, as the next storm system will be rolling in on Thursday, bringing strong winds from the northwest and a 20 degree cooldown, though that will only take us from Warm to Mild. Arctic air will not be coming back at least for the next week, which bodes well for us finally making the transition to a more spring-like pattern!

Speaking of spring-like patterns, the upper levels will be quite active over the coming weeks, with multiple disturbances racing across the continent. This bodes well for our precipitation prospects in the longer term, though it remains to be seen whether we will actually see enough moisture to cash in on this active pattern. We will be watching closely, so stick with KLBK for updates!

Jack Maney