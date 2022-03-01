LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Mild with light, variable winds and clouds breaking up later in the day. High of 72°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Some clouds hang around, though it will still be a bit chilly tomorrow morning. Low of 35°. Winds W 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another beautiful day with lots of sun and light winds! High of 74°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

We are continuing our stretch of absolutely gorgeous weather today with mild temperatures and light winds, but it won’t be too long before that classic West Texas wind comes back!

We are currently centered under a strong ridge of upper level high pressure, which will continue to dominate our weather pattern for the next few days. Sinking motion under this ridge is helping to provide slow warming day by day this week, and this afternoon, it will bring our temperatures up to just about perfection at 72 degrees! In addition, the lack of any features to drive strong winds at any level in the atmosphere is going to keep our winds light and variable this afternoon, with wind speeds generally at or below 10 mph all day long. Much like yesterday, the only thing keeping this afternoon from being absolutely drop-dead gorgeous will be the lack of abundant sunshine, as we still have a significant layer of moisture high in the atmosphere that is giving us widespread cloudcover this morning. These clouds are expected to thin out some through the day, though overcast to mostly cloudy conditions will dominate for the first half of the day, with more peeks of sunshine arriving after midday.

Tonight, the clouds will continue to slowly thin out, and with light winds overnight, we should see our lows fall to near or slightly above their normal values, with a low of 35 degrees tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will be yet another absolute winner of an outdoor day, with highs climbing just a smidge higher and winds remaining light and variable. Wednesday will have the added bonus of clearing out the moist layer aloft, so lots of sunshine is expected for our midweek, and that might lead to it being the most picturesque day this week!

Extended Forecast:

The upper ridge will start to shift east by Thursday, which will take us out of the doldrums and begin to induce some slight changes to the forecast. Another wave of high-altitude moisture will bring another increase in cloudiness through the day on Thursday, and winds will start to increase out of the southwest at 12-18 mph, which should help push highs to the upper 70s for Thursday.

An approaching series of upper level storm systems will edge closer to the area on Friday, bringing windy conditions back to the south plains. Initially, however, the increased winds will actually serve to push high temperatures even higher, and we could tap 80 degrees for the first time this year on Friday! The approaching storm system will shove the dry line through the area and sweep out most, if not all appreciable moisture in the air, so rain chances are not expected to shake out on Friday.

Windy conditions will persist through the weekend, with high fire danger looking to be the highlight on Saturday and Sunday. The upper level system will finally push our next cold front through on Monday, and next week looks more on the cool and unsettled side.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney