LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Very windy and cool. High of 53°. Winds NNW 30-35 MPH.

Tonight: Winds come down overnight, with a cold morning expected. Low of 32°. Winds N 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Still windy and cool. High of 56°. Winds NW 20-25 MPH.