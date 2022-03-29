LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Strong winds, blowing dust, high fire danger, storms east late. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 84°. Winds WSW 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Winds stay elevated as a cold front arrives. Low of 43°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Windy and cooler, some showers possible late. High of 64°. Winds NW 22-28 MPH.

Extreme fire danger and wind is coming to the South Plains today as a powerful storm system develops over the region. You are going to want to hold onto your hats today!

The strong winds expected today will begin sometime after 11am. Strong, powerful jet stream winds directly overhead are expected to mix down to the surface, bringing winds sustained at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts over 60 mph likely. A few gusts to 70mph are possible especially further to the west. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the afternoon, and in addition to the threat of some wind damage with the stronger gusts, there will be an extreme risk of wildfire spread today. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 10am through the rest of the day, and any activities that could spark a fire should be completely avoided if possible. Any fires that ignite today will quickly spread out of control. Blowing dust is also expected, with the potential to lower visibilities below 1 mile. Driving on NW-SE oriented roads may become dangerous in large profile vehicles like semi trucks.

In addition to the threats posed by the wind, there is also a slight risk of severe thunderstorms worth mentioning. Later tonight, storms are expected to develop along the dry line in the eastern Rolling Plains, just clipping the eastern edge of the KLBK viewing area. These storms will quickly develop into a severe squall line, and while the threat to our area remains small, anyone traveling east tonight may have heavy storms to contend with.

Winds will come down some but remain strong through the overnight as the cold front associated with the developing cyclone speeds through, shifting winds to the northwest and bringing in cooler temperatures for Wednesday. Winds behind the front will be less intense than what is expected this afternoon, but gusts over 40 mph will be possible overnight and into the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast features somewhat improved odds of rain for the South Plains! As the initial system pulls east, a bit of moisture may wrap around its northern side and produce a few spotty light showers tomorrow morning, but the main show is expected later Wednesday evening and into the overnight. A secondary wave in the upper levels of the atmosphere will pivot south toward the area, and a second wave of showers with some embedded rumbles of thunder will develop and move southeast across the area. Rain chances have improved with this second wave, and models are in fairly good agreement that some brief, locally heavy rain may occur Wednesday night. We will be watching this closely, as any rain whatsoever is desperately needed!

The rest of the week looks mostly agreeable, with temperatures staying near or just a few degrees warmer than average as we start the month of April. The weekend looks great, with highs in the 70s and manageable wind speeds.

Stay safe with the impending wind storm coming in, and have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney