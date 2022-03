LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Calm and cool. High of 51°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: A cold and clear night. Low of 24°. Winds E 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds increase, providing a boost to our temperatures! High of 62°. Winds S 20-25 MPH.