LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Very hot and mostly sunny. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 101°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A mild, calm night. Low of 64°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Quite hot with lighter winds. High of 98°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Some good rain came down for many folks in the area yesterday, but it looks like our prospects of getting more are slim to none in the next week as the ongoing heat wave will take control once again.

The dry line is expected to advance across the South Plains today, shoving the humid air back out to the east and ending rain chances for areas on the caprock. The dry air expected to blow in this afternoon will be blast furnace hot, with temperatures expected to climb into the triple digits. Our old record stands at 101° today and we are expected to tie that, but a new record is still within reach for this afternoon.

A storm or two might still happen further to the east as we reach our peak daytime heating, as some instability will still exist east of the dry line. If storms form, a few folks might get a quick shower this evening, but I am not convinced that storms will even form at all. Rain chances are no higher than 10% for any location this evening in the Rolling Plains, and Lubbock is not expected to see rain.

Tonight, a very weak cold front will arrive and give us the tiniest bit of cooling into Wednesday. The only truly noticeable effect from this front will be a wind shift to the NW and overall lighter winds tomorrow afternoon, only expected around 5-10 mph. Highs will still surge to the upper 90s and low 100s tomorrow, with 98 degrees for our high in Lubbock.

Extended Forecast:

The heat will continue on Thursday as another triple digit high at 101°, with winds returning to the southwest and bringing potentially some higher fire danger especially in the areas that have largely missed out on rain over the past few weeks. The heat will attempt to come back in on Friday, but that will depend on how quickly our next major cold front arrives. If it comes early, then highs will be much more reasonable to close the week, but if it holds off until the evening, Friday could be another triple digit afternoon. What is pretty much locked in is that Saturday will bring this early-season heat to an end, as a strongly cooler airmass settles in and brings highs in the 70s this weekend. In the post-frontal air, we might also be able to get a bit more moisture into West Texas, so rain chances are looking to potentially come back early next week. For now though, the week ahead will stay mostly dry.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Jack Maney