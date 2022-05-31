LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Severe thunderstorms possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 94°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Storms move east, leaving behind cooler outflow winds. Low of 66°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another round of strong to severe storms in the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. High of 82°. Winds S/NE 15-20 MPH.

Today will be a Weather Aware Day for the south plains as severe thunderstorms are expected to form later on this evening!

A muggy and hot day is expected for the South Plains, with unusually high humidity through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s with mostly clear skies, though clouds will start to form later on this afternoon as the sun turns over the richly humid air mass we have in place near the surface. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph, transporting in more of that Gulf moisture through the day, and that will provide the fuel for severe storms tonight.

Today’s severe storm threat will have two areas of focus and two different styles of threat along an approaching cold front and dry line. The cold front will stall somewhere north of Lubbock, with the dry line setting up to the west.

COLD FRONT – Storms are virtually guaranteed to form and be quite numerous. Because of the orientation of the cold front relative to the expected storm tracks, storms will tend to ride along it and train over the same areas, bringing the potential of some pretty significant flooding in a narrow corridor that winds up underneath the storms. Large hail and damaging winds will also be possible with these storms. These will mostly occur across our furthest northeastern corner and will not affect the Lubbock metro.

DRY LINE – The dry line will pose a more conditional threat of storms this evening, with thunderstorms possibly forming off of it in the early evening. These storms will not pose a flooding risk like those along the cold front, but they will tend to remain more discrete and can therefore organize without bumping into other storms, so these will likely be more severe *if they do form*. These storms would pose a more substantial threat of very large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado or two. These could potentially impact the Lubbock metro!

Storms will clear the area around midnight, and then a dry and somewhat cooler evening is expected especially if we have outflow air from the thunderstorms. Lows are expected in the middle 60s.

Tomorrow, the cold front will sag a little further south, and that should line central and southern portions of the South Plains up for another round of widespread storms tomorrow afternoon. These storms will also pose a severe weather threat with hail, wind, flooding, and even a tornado or two all possible! Highs tomorrow will be a good deal cooler amid increased cloudcover and the cold front arriving in the afternoon.

Storm chances will continue through the end of the week, with storms expected to form in the high terrain of New Mexico on Thursday and Friday and shift to the east, potentially entering our area in the evenings those two days.

We’ll finally clear out and warm up quickly this weekend, and the upper 90s will be back by Sunday.

Stay weather aware today, and have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney