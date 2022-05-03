LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: A pleasant day! High of 77°. Winds NE/SE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Warm front arrives after midnight, strong to severe storms possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Low of 58°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another round of severe storms from Lubbock to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40% High of 86°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Our forecast for this Tuesday is looking quite good, with beautiful conditions behind this morning’s cold front. However, it won’t be long before we’re looking down the barrel of another severe weather threat for the south plains!

It was a chilly morning with temperatures dipping down into the upper 30s and lower 40s, and that cooldown will translate to the afternoon’s highs as about a 15 degree drop in temperatures from yesterday! Highs are generally expected in the mid to upper 70s today, with winds switching from NE to SE through the day and a general increase in cloudiness later in the day. Great weather to get outside!

Tonight, things will change rapidly as a warm front approaches the South Plains around midnight, and that will bring the humidity and instability back into the picture just as lift from our next upper level storm system approaches! Just after midnight, storm chances will start to increase, and a few storms may develop along the warm front as it enters the area. These storms will be in a strongly unstable environment, though shear will generally be a bit weak and storm bases will be fairly high, so the overnight storms will mainly pose a hail and wind threat. These will move off to the east before sunrise, and we should have some dry hours tomorrow during the late morning and early afternoon.

Moisture and instability will continue to build into the region through the first half of the day, and that will cause the dry line to develop to our west, near the TX/NM border. The upper level system will cause that dry line to punch east into the rich moisture overhead, and it is expected that we will see storms develop off of the dry line as that happens tomorrow late in the afternoon or early evening. These storms will quickly become severe supercells, maturing as they move east into the Rolling Plains. The highest threat will be confined east of I-27, with storms expected to reach their maximum intensity east of the Caprock. That said, the threat will still be there for all hazards as far west as Lubbock. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, but a few tornadoes and isolated flash flooding will also be possible with the most intense storms. The threat will begin after 3pm and storms should clear the area by midnight.

Extended Forecast:

Another cold front will sweep through behind the storm system Wednesday night, bringing cool NW winds Thursday morning. The moist air will be gone, and Thursday should be a mostly clear and gently warm day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Upper level high pressure moves in late in the week, and that will lead to a very sharp warming trend. The 90s will be back on Friday, and we could see our first triple digit high of the year in Lubbock on Saturday! The hot, dry trend looks to continue into the early parts of next week.

Stay weather aware tomorrow, and make sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather app to get weather alerts and your forecast anytime on your mobile device!

Jack Maney