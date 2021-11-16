KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: November 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Southwest winds and bright sunshine will help to push Lubbock to near-record high levels. High of 86°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Cool and breezy, mostly clear. Low of 43°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Front arrives pre-dawn, bringing windy and much cooler conditions to the South Plains! High of 60°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Record heat is on the way for the South Plains today! This afternoon, a combination of bright sunshine, downslope winds out of the southwest at 18 to 23 mph, and a bit of compressional warming ahead of a very strong cold front will all combine forces to push our afternoon highs into the middle 80s! A little taste of summertime in the middle of November. The gusty winds combined with plenty of dry vegetation has prompted a Red Flag Warning, and that does include the Lubbock metro today.

Tonight, winds will lessen somewhat but still remain a bit breezy, and skies will be mostly clear yet again. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40s, but just before sunrise, a strong cold front will be knocking on the door, and this front will bring about a marked change for Wednesday. High temperatures will struggle to make it to 60 degrees, and depending on how strong the cool air comes in, we may hit our high for the day in the morning! Strong winds out of the NE at 18-23 mph and an increase in cloudcover will give tomorrow a very different feel.

Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, surface-level high pressure will build into the area, which will give us light winds and clear skies, perfect overnight cooling conditions. This should allow us to finally mark our first freeze Thursday morning, with lows projected to reach the upper 20s! Cool weather will persist through the end of the week, but by the weekend we should start to erode the cooler airmass overhead and return our temperatures to the 70s by Saturday. The upper level pattern will be fairly uneventful at least through the start of next week, but some early indications are that we might see a pattern shift that would me more conducive to seeing rainfall around Thanksgiving. We will be watching closely, as it has now been 35 days since Lubbock’s last measurable rainfall.

