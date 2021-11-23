KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: November 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warming up quickly to above normal highs, with increasing clouds throughout the day. High of 73°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds thickening overnight will give us a relatively mild night. Low of 46°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Clouds hanging tough, a few isolated showers possible after dark as a cold front approaches. High of 73°. Winds W 15-20 MPH.

We’re continuing our warming trend today, with a warm afternoon expected after a cold morning. Downslope winds out of the southwest around 15 to 20 mph will help us push our high temps into the low 70s this afternoon, with 73 degrees expected for Lubbock. Through the day, we will see increasing clouds that will start high and thin as a wave of high-altitude moisture moves in, and those will thicken up and become mostly overcast overnight tonight.

Lows tonight will be quite a bit warmer tonight thanks to the clouds and continued winds overnight, with a low expected at 46 degrees heading into Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day, though during daylight hours we should be dry. Winds will shift around to the west and weaken slightly tomorrow, and despite the clouds blocking the sun, we will still warm up into the 70s once again. A few isolated showers could develop in the evening as a strong cold front approaches from the north, though dry air near the surface will make that rain struggle to reach the ground, so not much in the way of meaningful, measurable rainfall is expected for Wednesday.

The cold front will push through the area early Thursday morning, and that’s going to give us a strong northeast wind and much cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving day. Clouds should decrease through the day as the front sweeps the moisture out of the air, and rain chances will be done well before noon. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s on Thursday, with 51 expected for a high.

The longer term forecast is looking pretty uneventful. A small, weak area of cutoff low pressure will be meandering around the Baja California peninsula late this week, and as that rejoins the main jet stream this weekend, it could bring one more feeble attempt at rain chances to the south plains, though the latest guidance is keeping most of the moisture with this system well to our south. Next week, upper level ridging is going to take control, bringing us what looks like an extended period of above normal temperatures and dry weather persisting. It has now been 42 days since Lubbock’s last measurable rainfall, and I have my doubts that we’ll be breaking that streak in the next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney