KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: November 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: A weak cold front arrives in the morning, which will give us slightly cooler temperatures. High of 75°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds develop overnight, keeping temperatures a bit warmer. Low of 52°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Stronger winds, but otherwise a carbon copy of Tuesday. High of 75°. Winds NW 18-23 MPH.

A weak cool front sagging through the area this morning is going to shift winds around to the north and bring us a little bit of a cooldown for Tuesday, though we will still be about 5 to 10 degrees above average this afternoon. Lots of bright sunshine and light winds out of the north at about 5 to 10 mph will bring us a high of 75. Incredible outdoor weather continues, so get outside and enjoy it!

Tonight, another wave of moisture in the upper levels will sweep through the area, bringing us another cloudy evening. This will also help to keep our low temperatures warmer by trapping outgoing thermal radiation from the earth’s surface, and we will see temperatures around 52 tomorrow morning.

Wednesday, yet another day of above normal temperatures will move through, and it will be a near-repeat of today, with a high of 75. The only real difference will be stronger winds out of the NW around 18 to 23 mph throughout the day.

Another powerful upper level trough will make its way across the Rockies later this week, and that will bring us yet another front on Thursday. This one will be a bit more potent, dropping our temperatures back to near and below normal levels, with upper 50s and low 60s expected by the end of the week. The upper level storm system will only deliver a glancing blow to the South Plains, and I do not expect that it will be close enough or have enough moisture in place to get any rain chances going. We will stay dry this week and mostly sunny all the way through.

For Texas Tech gameday on Saturday, we should see temperatures rebound a bit into the low to mid 70s. Nearly perfect weather for football!

The bottom line I’ve got on this week’s forecast is that you need to head outside and enjoy it! Make the most of the gift we’ve been given, and have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney