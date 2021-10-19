KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: October 19th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and sunny. High of 85°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet. Low of 48°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold front arrives early, slightly cooler than Tuesday. High of 77°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

We’re cranking the warmth up this afternoon, finally putting an end to the stretch of cool and calm weather that followed our last cold front on Friday. This afternoon’s warming will come courtesy of some compressional warming ahead of another front that will arrive overnight tonight. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s, with 85 degrees expected here in Lubbock today. Winds will be gusty as an upper level low passes well to the north, the same one that will drag that front through our area, with sustained winds from 18 to 23 mph out of the SW this afternoon.

Tonight, lows will depend on how quickly the front arrives. I am expecting the front to arrive early enough to influence our morning low, dropping down to the upper 40s. Winds will shift from southerly to northerly once the front passes, though no storms are expected from this frontal passage as we have very little moisture in place for it to work with.

Tomorrow, skies will be quite clear and winds will be calmer. A light northeast breeze through the day will keep us slightly cooler, with temperatures near 77 degrees here in Lubbock.

A weak disturbance will pass through the area on Thursday and could bring some scattered showers to some areas to the south and east of Lubbock, but major rainfall accumulations are not expected and I am holding Lubbock’s rain chances at a very generous 10%. Most areas will stay dry.

Upper level high pressure is forecast to build into the area from the west after Wednesday, and this is going to sit overhead for quite some time. The jet stream will be displaced well to the north of our region, and without any upper level support, we’re going to keep things quite calm and dry in the long term. High temperatures will slowly ramp up to the middle 80s by the weekend, and for the foreseeable future, that is about where they will stay. No significant weather changes are expected at least through the early portion of next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney