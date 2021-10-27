KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: October 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Strong winds continue. Blowing dust possible. Much cooler! High of 68°. Winds NW 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Winds quiet down a bit overnight. Low of 42°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another windy and clear day, though not quite as strong as Wednesday. High of 69°. Winds NW 20-25 MPH.

The powerful upper level storm that gave us our big weather changes yesterday will continue to affect us today, though we won’t see any quick changes today. Lots of strong wind will continue because of powerful winds aloft on the backside of the upper low, with sustained winds from the NW at 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Blowing dust will continue, though this will likely not be concentrated enough to significantly affect visibility in most locations. Also, considering how dry it has been in the last few months, fire danger will increase today, with Lubbock county included in a Red Flag Warning for today. The strong northwest winds are bringing in cooler air, and our high temperatures are not expected to make it out of the 60s this afternoon, with 68 degrees expected in Lubbock!

Winds will slowly taper off during the afternoon, and the overnight hours should remain breezy but not super windy. A low of 42 tonight, with winds continuing at 10 to 15 from the NW all night.

Winds will come up again tomorrow as the powerful upper low remains fairly close by to our east, though they will come down a notch from where they are today, sustained at 20 to 25 mph under bright and sunny skies all day long. The continued NW winds will keep the cool weather going, with a high of 69 degrees.

Through the end of the week, winds will slowly reduce to more normal levels, and temperatures will start to rebound. 73 degrees for a high on Friday, and jumping to 82 on Saturday! this warmup will not last for long, though, as another front is on the way for Sunday morning, and Halloween is looking like a crisp day with a north breeze and a high of 71! Amazing weather for trick or treating!

Next week, we are tracking what looks like the first major arctic air intrusion into our area on Tuesday or Wednesday. This will bring sharply colder temperatures, with highs possibly in the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week! We will be keeping a close track on this as it develops, so stay tuned to KLBK for updates!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney