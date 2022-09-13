LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly sunny and dry. High of 90°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool, storms far to the west. Low of 66°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and partly cloudy, with scattered storms developing in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30% PM. High of 87°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Warm and dry weather will be the dominant mode for the coming week, though we will have a little window of opportunity for rain coming up tomorrow!

Today will be dry for most of the South Plains as a weak ridge of high pressure will be directly overhead, which will promote mostly sunny and calm conditions, with temperatures rising to the low 90s. Monsoon moisture over New Mexico will generate a widespread wave of scattered storms to our west today, which may increase cloudcover late in the day, though the rain will almost entirely remain to the west of the state line.

Tonight, cool and partly cloudy conditions are expected with a low near 66. Tomorrow, clouds will be more prevalent as the wave of monsoon moisture in the mid levels moves overhead, and that will help to lower temperatures slightly for tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, with the moisture overhead and a weak disturbance traversing the area, showers and storms are looking more likely especially for areas west of I-27 tomorrow during the afternoon. These storms will potentially be capable of some strong wind gusts and brief heavy downpours. Rain chances will be 30 to 40% west of Lubbock, 10 to 20% to the east.

A few more storms may be possible on Thursday, especially further to the north, but rain will be exiting the area by the end of the week as more dry air moves back into the upper levels and we sit in a weakly forced, mostly calm pattern. We should see a slight uptick in wind speeds this coming week compared to recent weeks, but otherwise mostly sunny and dry weather through the weekend with above average temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A pattern shift might be possible as a stronger storm system may move into the western US next week, though for now the impacts of this for our area remain difficult to discern.

Jack Maney