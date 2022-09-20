LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 67°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another warm, sunny day. High of 91°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

Warm and dry weather will continue to be in control this week, but whispers of fall are starting to show up as cold fronts are starting to appear in the extended forecast!

Today will be warm and dry as upper level high pressure sits anchored to our east over the Red River Valley. Because of the sinking motion throughout the atmosphere over our heads, that will suppress most clouds and keep us under bright sunshine, with a gentle breeze out of the southwest at 12 to 18 mph. Temperatures will warm up to right around 90 for folks on the caprock, with some mid 90s possible to the east.

Tonight, temperatures will cool off to the upper 60s and skies will remain clear. Another day of nearly identical conditions is expected for Wednesday, with a high of 91 in Lubbock and light southwesterly winds.

A storm system in the jet stream will be moving through the northern plains by mid to late week, and while it will be far from us here, the cold front it will drag through in its wake will try to reach us here by Thursday, though it will be weakening and dissipating somewhere in our vicinity. If it makes it this far south, a very slight cooldown to the upper 80s will be possible with winds briefly turning to the northeast, but this front will do little to our conditions for Thursday, which is also the first official day of Fall!

Despite the season change, we will not be seeing any appreciable changes to the forecast for the end of the week, with low 90s and sunshine expected with somewhat stronger winds Friday and Saturday. Things are looking good, if a bit breezy, for gameday on Saturday as Texas Tech takes on the Longhorns at 2:30pm! No chance of rain and lots of sun, so remember to stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen.

Another storm system to our north will make a more significant impact to the area on Sunday as it dives into the Great Lakes region, dragging a stronger cold front with it. This will bring stronger northeast winds and a more substantial cooldown into early next week, with highs in the 70s possible, though the front will be starved of moisture and little to no rain activity is expected. The upper high will quickly take over once again, and we should be back to warm and dry for much of next week.

In the tropics, we are near peak hurricane season, and Hurricane Fiona is reminding us of that as it became the first major (category 3+) storm of the Atlantic season. After a punishing blow of flooding rain and winds to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the storm is moving to the north toward Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and eventually Bermuda, though it will stay steered out to sea and will not affect the mainland US. Another disturbance is expected to enter the Caribbean in the coming days, and this one will pose a threat to land if it develops. We will be watching it closely!

Jack Maney