LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and sunny. High of 88°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 60°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High of 88°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Another warm, sunny day is coming up for the south plains, and that’s how we’re keeping our weather for the foreseeable future.

Upper level high pressure is building to our west today, and that is going to keep our temperatures warm and our skies clear. Dry air is firmly in place and will be with us all week, with very little variation in our weather from day to day. Temperatures will be above normal today with a high of 88 degrees and a southwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 mph. In the absence of moisture, we will see abundant sunshine with hardly a cloud in the sky all day long.

Tonight, another cool and crisp morning with lows in the 50s and low 60s will give way to another warm, dry, and sunny day for Wednesday. Our conditions will be nearly identical with another high of 88 and winds at 10 to 15 mph from the southwest.

The upper high will persist all week long, though it should weaken somewhat later as a storm system approaches the northern rockies. That cutoff low will do little to change our sensible weather for the weekend, with maybe just a couple of degrees of general cooling as the high pressure system weakens. The upper level pattern will be very weak by the weekend, and little change will be occurring anywhere in the US.

The one place where big changes are coming is to Florida, as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the western side of the state by Thursday or Friday. This will be a powerful, slow-moving storm and is looking to have major impacts with over 10 ft storm surges, 20″ of rainfall, and winds over 120mph possible as the storm moves onshore somewhere near Tampa and Ft. Myers. This will be one to remember for the Sunshine State, and we ask you to keep those folks affected in your prayers this week.

Jack Maney