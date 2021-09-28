KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: September 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly sunny and warm, severe storms east. Chance of rain: 10% High of 88°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 60°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Somewhat hot and dry. High of 90°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

A warm and mostly sunny day expected here on the south plains, but some folks in our area could be seeing some severe storms today! In Lubbock, we can’t rule out a stray shower this afternoon, but I’m expecting us to stay dry with a high of 88 degrees this afternoon, and some gusty winds out of the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. A dry line will set up east of the Lubbock metro later today, and that will serve as a focus for storm development this afternoon. This will be very near the eastern edge of the Caprock, and it looks like the Rolling Plains will have a decent chance of storms today. Instability and shear will be substantial enough that these storms could reach severe criteria, and a Marginal risk of severe storms is in effect for our eastern fringes for winds to 60mph and hail over 1 inch in diameter with the strongest storms.

Tonight, the line of severe storms will move east and leave us clear and fairly calm during the overnight, with lows dipping down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow, we will warm up a little more and just reach the 90 degree mark in Lubbock, though further east mid-90s are possible. Tomorrow will be dry and mostly clear, with winds remaining gusty out of the southwest.

Later this week, another approaching upper level low will dig down into the Four Corners region, leaving us in prime position to generate shower and thunderstorm chances in our area. Moisture quality will be quite good, upper level support will be in place, and a cold front rolling through the region will generate widespread storms, with some heavy rainfall expected in the region. Anywhere from half an inch to a full inch of rain is possible especially overnight Thursday and into Friday. We should start to dry things out by the weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney