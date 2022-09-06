LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Dry and warm. High of 93°. Winds NW/NE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 66°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Today will be a warm, sunny day, with good weather for outdoor activities. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s, with a high of 93 expected in Lubbock. Winds will be light, shifting around from the northwest to the northeast through the day at 8 to 13 mph. Skies will be almost completely clear, with bright sunshine all day long. Remember to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Tonight, calm and cool conditions are expected through the night, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the middle 60s.

Another warm and benign day is expected for Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. This pattern will persist through the week as upper level high pressure expands overhead, though the worst effects of the ridge will remain to our west as a heat wave continues west of the Rockies.

A storm system will round the top of the ridge and enter the northern plains by the weekend, and that should help to break down the ridge and push a cold front toward the region. If we can get a bit of moisture into the atmosphere, a few thunderstorms will be possible along the front as it arrives later in the day on Saturday. This might coincide with the TTU vs. Houston game, though it doesn’t look like a washout with only isolated to widely scattered storms expected, rain chances around 20%. The cold front will arrive and bring a nice cooldown for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, but it won’t last for long, as temperatures are expected to jump back into the 80s and 90s next week.

Have a top shelf Tuesday!

Jack Maney