LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Mild temps and gusty winds. High of 61°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH..

Tonight: Breezy and chilly. Low of 43°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and very windy, with blowing dust and high fire danger. High of 69°. Winds SW 28-35 MPH.

Arctic air will be nothing but a memory as we bring in some much milder weather this week, but that is going to come at the cost of strong winds every day this week! Today will be a breezy to somewhat windy during the afternoon with wind speeds around 20 to 25 mph, and temperatures will be mild as highs climb to the low to mid 60s, high of 61 degrees in Lubbock.

Winds will remain breezy tonight, which will help to keep lows well above freezing tonight. Lubbock’s low will come in around 43 degrees tomorrow morning, and then winds will get a lot stronger in the late morning. Jet stream winds will be mixing down to the surface tomorrow afternoon and bringing sustained winds around 28 to 35 mph and gusts well over 40 mph likely, some may approach 50 mph! Blowing dust will give us hazy afternoon sunshine, and fire danger will be elevated with the dry vegetation we have in the area. Highs will be warm, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Remember to refrain from anything that could cause a spark tomorrow!

Winds will remain strong through the rest of the week, with a cold front arriving Thursday morning and dropping temperatures to the 50s for highs to close out the week. Arctic air will not be making a comeback in the foreseeable future, but the jet stream will remain active over our area, which will enhance winds and potentially bring us a few chances of precipitation. A few isolated showers will be possible Thursday and Friday, though we will be lacking in moisture so little is expected in the rain gauge.

Mild temps persist through the New Years holiday, highs in the low to mid 60s both days and remaining mostly dry over the area. Clouds will increase on New Years Day as a storm system approaches, and that will potentially bring a slightly better chance of precipitation early next week, though it will likely still be marginal due to dry air in the region when the system pushes through.

Jack Maney