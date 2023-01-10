LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Near-record warmth with breezy winds and high fire danger. High of 74°. Winds W 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly with gentle breezes. Low of 40°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very strong winds with blowing dust and high fire danger. High of 67°. Winds W 30-40 MPH.

Today: Temperatures rise even more as west winds remain breezy, which will help warm us through downslope warming. This could put us near record high territory, though our forecast high in Lubbock is 74 and the record is 76, set in 1928. Some spots in the Rolling Plains might make a run at 80 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 20 to 25 mph, sometimes gusting to 35 mph. High clouds might limit our warming somewhat, with increasing cloudiness through the day.Very dry air and breezy winds will give us high fire danger, with Red Flag Warnings including Lubbock and areas to the north from 12pm to 6pm.

Tonight: Gentle winds out of the west continue overnight at 10 to 15 mph, with another chilly but above normal low at 40 degrees.

Tomorrow: Bigtime wind remains in the forecast for Wednesday as our next storm system moves in, putting strong jet stream winds directly overhead. Once we bring in the sun, those winds will begin translating down to the surface, and we will see very strong winds all across the region. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 60mph appear likely. There is still some uncertainty about where the strongest winds will be, but the latest data suggests that northwestern areas will see the highest wind speeds, gradually decreasing the further south and east you go. Cooler air will start to filter in and keeps highs a bit cooler, but still well above normal at 67 degrees. The air will be quite dry, so fire danger is expected to be quite high. Blowing dust will keep skies hazy and cause localized visibility reductions.

Extended Forecast:

A diffuse but decently strong cold front moves in Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This will lower temperatures close to seasonal normals for Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will remain breezy with northwesterly winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Upper level high pressure takes control once again as we head into the weekend. Friday is looking like a return to excellent outdoor weather as temperatures start to recover and warm back up and winds become lighter. Bright sunshine and a high of 63 with gentle winds of 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest.

The warmup continues into the weekend as highs reach the mid 60s and winds begin to ramp up slowly, 18 to 23 mph expected for the first half of the weekend. Still a nice outdoor day as long as you don’t mind a bit of a breeze!

Sunday will continue the windier and warmer trend with highs in the upper 60s and winds out of the southwest at 20 to 25 mph. A few clouds will be around, but still expect lots of sunshine.

A cold front looks possible as another storm system approaches, with temperatures cooling back toward average. Our upper level pattern remains quite progressive, meaning that many storm systems will be moving quickly by our area in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, these appear to be moving too fast to allow moisture to build into our area, and so we will remain dry and sometimes windy for the foreseeable future.

Jack Maney