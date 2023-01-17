LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: We will see persistent cloudcover throughout the day Tuesday. While the clouds will help to maintain separation between the surface and stronger winds aloft, breezy conditions will continue with southwest winds of 15-20 mph. The clouds might try to open up a little and give us some much-needed rainfall, though anything that does form will be light and not amount to much, with the heaviest amounts likely less than 0.1”. Highs will remain mild in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Showers with some associated gusty winds will exit the region to the east overnight, with clearing skies and cooler temperatures building in. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow: As the upper trough swings east, it brings a cold front through and that will bring another round of strong winds back to our forecast for Wednesday. Skies will be mostly clear, which allows momentum from the upper levels to translate down to the surface, and wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph look likely during the afternoon. Highs will come down closer to normal in the mid to upper 50s, with 56 degrees expected in Lubbock.

Extended Forecast:

Winds decrease back to more reasonable levels on Thursday and temperatures will remain cool and close to average for this time of the year, expecting a light freeze in the morning with a low of 27 and 55 degrees for the high.

Another cool, mostly calm day with mostly sunny skies and a south breeze at 15 to 20 mph. Clouds will start to increase late in the day, and highs will come up a bit to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday’s forecast is highly uncertain and holds the potential for either a breezy and chilly but day or our first notable precipitation event in well over a month! An upper level storm system will dive through the desert southwest and bring some arctic air with it, and it will allow some time for moisture to build ahead of it. This looks like a potentially promising setup for some rain or perhaps snow, but it comes down to the exact track the system takes. The latest data has been taking the system on a more northward track, which decreases the odds of precipitation over our area and keeps most of the impacts up in the Panhandle, but on the other hand, there is still time for the data to shift back south, and so we will not be throwing in the towel on this one just yet. As models come into agreement on the evolution of this system, we will begin to become more confident in the impacts we will see. For now, expect a slight chance of precipitation and chillier tempertures in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to check back with the KLBK First Warning weather team for the latest updates!

After Saturday’s system exits the area, Sunday will see a brief warmup back to the 50s with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies. After that, another system looks likely to bring colder weather in for Monday with another cold front and temperatures back below normal. The long term pattern is looking more likely to bring in colder temperatures over the coming weeks, so keep your cold weather clothes handy!

Jack Maney