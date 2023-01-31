LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Hazardous road conditions are expected again this morning due to freezing drizzle over the area. Roads are slick from a thin coating of ice especially on bridges and overpasses. You will need to drive carefully this morning, avoid using cruise control, allow space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, slow down for curves, and avoid driving if you possibly can. Temperatures will be cold all day and will not reach freezing in Lubbock. Clouds will hang tough and temps will stay in the 20s, with Lubbock seeing a high around 26 degrees. Drizzle will end by midday and roads will slowly improve as the ice sublimates away, but slick spots could persist into the evening.

Tonight: Low clouds remain in place and temperatures don’t change very much, with slow cooling down to a low of 22 degrees. Drizzle will begin again after midnight, with heavier precipitation moving in toward sunrise.

Tomorrow: The main upper level system responsible for our wintry weather will approach the area on Wednesday, which will lead to a more widespread and substantial wave of precipitation. Temperatures will be below freezing and will likely lead to ice accumulation, which once again will make roads treacherous and may begin to affect the power grid especially in areas southeast of Lubbock where the heaviest icing over 1/4” is possible. Temperatures should breach freezing in the early afternoon, with a transition over to cold rain bringing the especially hazardous weather to an end. Expect a gloomy and cold day for midweek with a high of 36. Rain will persist off and on through the evening and into the overnight hours, with a secondary transition back to freezing rain possible Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast:

A few showers will remain in the area into Thursday morning, but skies will begin to clear out and temperatures start warming up as the system finally pulls to the east. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Thursday with clearing skies and light winds.

Upper level ridging builds in on Friday, which will lead to quickly warming temperatures and clear skies. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s will make quick work of any ice cover left over from earlier in the week.

The warmup continues with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday, with a much better outdoor day as we welcome the weekend! Winds will get a bit stronger, but generally stay under control at 15 to 20 mph from the west and mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will lower temps slightly on Sunday and bring calmer winds in through the day, with sunny skies and a high of 58. Sunday will be a beautiful day, if slightly chilly.

Warmer and winder weather looks likely to start next week, with highs in the mid 60s and breezy southwest winds. The first week of February is looking largely dry.

Jack Maney