LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: A bit cooler with more strong winds late morning/early afternoon. High of 56°. Winds W 22-28 MPH.

Tonight: Breezy and chilly. Low of 36°. Winds WNW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cool and breezy. High of 58°. Winds W 18-23 MPH.

Today: Windy conditions are expected once again today as jet stream energy remains overhead in the wake of the storm system to our east, which is delivering another round of severe weather to the Deep South today. Once the sun comes up, we will bring some of that momentum down to the surface and increase our wind speeds to 22 to 28 mph out of the west, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Blowing dust will not be especially widespread today, but may be possible in areas with bare soil. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid 50s for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly clear with lots of sunshine.

Tonight: The winds will become lighter once we lose the sunshine, but will remain a bit breezy overnight. Temperatures drop to the mid 30s overnight, with Lubbock’s low at 36 and some light freezes possible out in our usual cool spots near Friona and Muleshoe.

Tomorrow: Winds will take another step down for tomorrow as the storm system pulls further east, though a few hours of gusty winds in the late morning still appear possible. Temperatures in the upper 50s with lots of sunshine and winds at 18 to 23mph will make tomorrow a pretty nice outdoor day.

Extended Forecast:

Thursday will be an excellent outdoor day as we finally bring the winds down to gentle levels at 10 to 15 mph and temperatures come up a bit to the lower 60s for highs. Clear skies with abundant sunshine will make this the best outdoor day in the coming week, so make some plans to get outside!

Temps rise even more for Friday, with highs reaching a peak in the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the week. This will coincide with a bit of an increase in wind speeds, but overall Friday is still looking like a good day to get outdoors and enjoy this streak of above normal temperatures.

A passing storm system to our north will push another cold front in and bring temperatures back down a little closer to average over the weekend, with highs on Saturday reaching the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday looks to stay cool with highs in the upper 50s and a very low chance of a few isolated showers late in the day, though each successive run of data is making this look less and less likely.

Any showers that move through Sunday night will be gone early on Monday, and temperatures will begin warming up once again with breezy and mostly sunny conditions, highs in the mid 60s.

Jack Maney