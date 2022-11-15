Today: Cold with partly cloudy skies. High of 47°. Winds N 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Very cold and calm. Low of 29°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH.

Tomorrow: Staying cold with mostly cloudy skies. High of 48°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

We kicked off our Tuesday with a hard freeze, and it’s going to keep us chilly all day long.

Today will see a stream of high clouds moving past in the jet stream as it is sitting overhead, but down here at the surface, conditions will be quite calm in the wake of yesterday’s storm system, though it will definitely be cold! Temperatures will recover to the mid to upper 40s today and winds will be much lighter at 8 to 13 mph from the north, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Another cold night will settle in with light, variable winds, though clouds will likely hang tough tonight and prevent temperatures from cooling quite so quickly, and lows should only be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Cloudcover will be a bit more prevalent tomorrow, which will keep our temperatures chilly and skies more on the gray side through the day, with a high of 48 in Lubbock and light winds at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Winds will be become southwesterly, which will help to clear out our skies and allow temps to finally climb back to the 50s across the region. Winds will be a bit stronger and wind chill values might make it feel about the same as the day before, with a high of 52 degrees and mostly clear skies. Late in the day, an arctic cold front will approach the region, arriving after sunset.

Friday’s cold front!

Extended Forecast: We will end our week with another arctic blast, and temperatures are expected to struggle to even reach above freezing at all on Friday amid gloomy gray skies and strong northeast winds that will likely keep wind chills in the teens and 20s all day long. There will not be much moisture for this front to work with and overall a lack of larger-scale lift, so precipitation beyond a few snow flurries is not expected.

Clouds will break up on Saturday, allowing sunshine and temperatures to begin recovering, with temps reaching the mid 40s. The large upper level trough responsible for this early taste of winter will begin to shift eastward over the weekend, and that may allow temps to get a little closer to normal with 50s and maybe some 60s early next week. For now, the longer term forecast remains dry.

Jack Maney