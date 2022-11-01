LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Another beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low of 52°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy with increasing clouds. High of 72°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.



More beautiful weather is coming up for Tuesday, but we are still anticipating the threat of some severe weather on the South Plains later on this week!

A chilly morning will give way to beautiful, mostly clear skies by the afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 70s across the region. Yet another gorgeous, nearly perfect outdoor day, though winds will be a touch stronger compared to yesterday at 12 to 18 mph from the southwest.

Tonight will be another calm and mostly clear one, but temperatures will be a few degrees warmer overnight as humidity values will slowly increase through the night. A bit of dew or patchy fog might be possible in the morning especially in valleys where winds will be lighter.

Tomorrow, winds will increase again as will temperatures, with mid 70s across the region and wind speeds expected out of the south at 15 to 20 mph. The increasing winds will be in response to an approaching storm system that will be moving into the area on Thursday, and that will bring with it a chance of severe thunderstorms!

A powerful trough of low pressure will move across the area through the day Thursday and into Friday. This system will approach a bit more slowly than the previous few systems did last month, and that will allow more time for moisture to pool out ahead of it. Thursday will start humid with temperatures only falling to the upper 50s, and temperatures should reach the upper 70s to low 80s before storms begin to develop in the late afternoon and early evening. This has a fairly classic look for severe thunderstorms, with unstable conditions expected to develop ahead of an approaching cold front/dry line. The strengthening storm system will provide enough wind shear that these storms could quickly organize, though storm mode will be a big question as far as impacts go. If storms stay isolated to scattered, they could be more intense rotating supercells capable of all hazards including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and perhaps a few tornadoes. If storms quickly congeal into a squall line, then hail and tornado threats will be reduced in exchange for more widespread damaging wind potential. Storms will continue to the east through Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Current trends have the parent system moving a bit more quickly to the east, and the subsequent severe threat on Friday appears to develop just along the eastern border of our viewing area and continuing to the east, with some wrap-around showers possible Friday but otherwise just windy as cooler air spills in behind the system.

We will dry out by Saturday with breezy conditions remaining over the weekend, and temperatures will quickly recover back to the 70s by Sunday.

Jack Maney