LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Mild and sunny with strong winds. High of 68°. Winds W 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: A cold front arrives and brings sharply colder temperatures. Low of 24°. Winds N 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: A chilly, partly cloudy day. High of 44°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.

Windy weather will be with us this Tuesday! After a less cold start in the mid 40s, winds are expected to increase through midmorning as stronger winds from higher up in the atmosphere begin to mix down to the surface. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 will be with us this afternoon, which will be a bit of a nuisance and might kick up a bit of dusty haze. Otherwise, skies will be clear and temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s. The winds will taper off around sunset.

Tonight, a cold front will blow in and deliver more breezy conditions overnight, with rapidly cooling temps that will bottom out in the mid 20s by tomorrow morning! A hard freeze will occur area-wide. This will lead to much chillier conditions tomorrow, with a high of just 44 degrees for Wednesday.

Temperatures will be on the rebound Thursday, with southwest breezes re-establishing and boosting temps to the mid 50s. Those winds get stronger by Friday, and we expect temps to jump to the mid 70s for Friday with another windy day expected to close the week.

Moisture will be increasing as a high pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico slides toward the area, and that might give us enough moisture to interact with another cold front on Saturday and produce some light rain showers over the area, though rainfall amounts should be light overall. Cloudier and cooler conditions will be with us through the weekend, before temps once again rebound to the 70s early next week.

