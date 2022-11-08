LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Morning fog, breezy with some clearing later. High of 74°. Winds SSE 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Another round of fog and low clouds overnight. Low of 60°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Windy, mild, and mostly cloudy with afternoon clearing. High of 73°. Winds S 20-25 MPH.

Election Day will be a bit of a gloomy one for the South Plains as low cloudcover and fog will be around for the morning hours. Rich gulf moisture continues streaming in on our breezy southeast winds, and that will help to warm us into the 70s despite the lack of sunshine most of the day. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70s on the caprock, with some upper 70s to the east. Some clearing will be possible later on in the day as clouds erode from west to east, but it might not clear much until after sunset.

Tonight, humid conditions remain with clouds redeveloping by the morning, and another foggy and cool start is expected on Wednesday. Similarly windy and mild conditions with stubborn cloudcover in the morning is expected, though clearing will likely come a little faster tomorrow and give partly cloudy skies by the evening.

An upper level storm system will swing past to our north late Wednesday, and that will send a front into our area by Thursday morning. This front will bring a rapid drop in humidity as well as temperature, with highs expected in the morning and cooling temperatures through the afternoon on Thursday. Lows will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler Friday, getting close to the freezing mark. Another front will arrive on Friday, with the reinforcing shot of cold air expected to hold highs in the low 50s despite lots of sunshine. This one-two punch of cold fronts should give us enough cold air to see our first freeze of the year Saturday morning!

The long term forecast shows continued potential for cold air intrusions in the area as the upper level storm track remains very active, and more cooldowns will be likely into next week! Highs will trend below average for the next 8-14 days.

Jack Maney