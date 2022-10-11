LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Fog in the morning, clearing out this afternoon. High of 77°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 56°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few lingering showers to the east, otherwise slowly clearing skies through the day. High of 74°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

It was nice while it lasted, but our rainy spell is coming to an end today. Dry air is expected to build in, and after a foggy start in the morning, we will see sunshine on the increase through the day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures recovering to the upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest at 12 to 18 mph.

Tonight, a calm and cool night is expected with lows dipping to the mid 50s, and winds will start to shift in direction and increase toward sunrise as a cold front noses into the region. This front will not have any moisture to work with, so it will not bring any chance of precipitation. Expect breezy northeast winds and temperatures in the low to mid 70s for Wednesday, with bright sunny skies.

The weather will be mild and dry into the weekend, but cloudcover will start to increase on Saturday as our next weather maker approaches. A cutoff low pressure center currently over southern California will begin to shift to the east and approach our area over the weekend, and that will be bringing moisture and interacting with a cold front as it moves in, and that is looking likely to bring more rain to the table. There is still some uncertainty to the placement of the highest rainfall chances, but prospects are looking good for more widespread rainfall and a strong cooldown to start out the next work week!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney