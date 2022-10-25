LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Sunny and cool. High of 66°. Winds WNW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A chilly, calm night Low of 42°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: A beautiful, sunny day! High of 72°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

It’s a beautiful and sunny day for the South Plains as we clear out in the wake of yesterday’s storm system! Clear skies all day long will allow us to warm from our cold morning lows in the 30s to the mid-60s by the afternoon. It will definitely feel like fall today with cool highs across the area.

Tonight, another chilly night is shaping up but it will be slightly less cold than it was this morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will come up a bit tomorrow but temperatures are expected to be nearly perfection by the afternoon, with low 70s across the South Plains and skies staying sunny. It will be a gorgeous day, so try to get some outdoor time!

Winds and clouds will start to increase on Thursday as our next system approaches. This will give us some rain chances as it moves quickly through the area Thursday night and into Friday morning, though rain potential will be somewhat limited by the speed of the system. The best case scenario for our region to see widespread rain would be for the center to pass just south of us, leading to wrap-around precipitation on the north side of the low, though it is still uncertain where the system’s exact track will be. What is virtually guaranteed is another cooldown as a cold front rolls in behind the low. Cooler temperatures are expected into the weekend, with a cool and sunny TTU gameday on Saturday and mild temperatures look likely for Halloween!

Jack Maney