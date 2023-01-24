LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: A winter storm is in progress across the South Plains today as heavy snow moves across the area. Temperatures this morning will be just barely cold enough to support snow, hovering right near freezing through the day with very little change from the morning low of 31 to the afternoon high of 33. Snow will persist through much of the day as the core of the storm system passes to our south, putting the South Plains directly in line for the snow wrapping around the north side of the cyclone. Bands of snowfall will be heavy at times, with snow rates over 1” per hour possible in the heaviest bands. Temperatures in areas north of Lubbock will be slightly colder and will therefore support a more impactful snowfall with less overall melting, and the highest totals are anticipated across the northern half of the area. A slower transition to snow will occur over southern areas, and snow that does fall will be more apt to melt on contact rather than accumulate. Snow accumulations of 4-6” with locally heavier amounts are anticipated over northern areas between Lubbock and Amarillo, with 3-4” likely in Lubbock and lower amounts further south. Still, everyone will be getting a good drink of water out of this system and we can expect liquid equivalent precipitation of from 0.3-0.5” for western areas and over 1” of liquid water to the east. The storm will wind down from west to east late in the day near sunset.

Tonight: As the storm pulls east, skies will begin clearing out overnight. With clear skies, light winds, and snowpack, lows will be quite cold in the low 20s to upper teens.

Tomorrow: The snowstorm will be long gone by sunrise Wednesday. Leftover moisture on the roads will freeze with the bitter cold temperatures, and slick roads are expected for the morning commute. Depending on the depth of the snowpack, highs may struggle to get very far above freezing on Wednesday, but the forecast for now is reflecting that meltoff will be largely done by the afternoon and allows highs to reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

After a frigid morning low of 19 degrees, Thursday will be a calm, quiet, and chilly day with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. Snowpack should be fully melted during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, and northwesterly winds of just 5 to 10 mph.

Winds return to southwesterly by Friday, with temperatures recovering a bit more but still remaining on the cool side of average in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be clear, and as long as you like cooler weather it will be a pleasant end to the week.

Saturday will feature a return to milder temperatures as winds become breezy from the southwest and highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s! A good day to get outdoors and get some sunshine.

Another cold front looks likely by Sunday, and this will return us to below average temperatures in the 30s and 40s as we get ready to start next week. For the time being, there are few chances of precipitation coming up, and we should head into the month of February on the cool and dry side.

Jack Maney