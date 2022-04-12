LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Warm and breezy. Low of 50°. Winds SW→NW 20-25 MPH, gusts ~40+ MPH.

Tomorrow: Critical fire danger. Blowing dust. High of 68°. Winds WNWW 25-30 MPH, gusts ~50+ MPH.

Strong winds will continue through the overnight hours of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will keep blowing dust and smoke across most of the region. Gusts as high as 40-50 MPH are expected overnight, as winds start to shift from the southwest to the west-northwest. A cold front will pass through the region early Wednesday morning, giving us quite the range in low temperatures. By sunrise on Wednesday, lows will vary from the upper 30s to lower 60s, with the coldest air occurring over northwestern locations.

Wednesday will feature another critical threat of fire weather conditions. As a result, the KLBK First Warning Weather Team has issued a Weather Aware Day! Winds will remain exceptionally gusty out of the west-northwest, with some areas seeing gusts over 50 MPH at times. This will keep blowing dust around eastern New Mexico and western Texas, resulting in reduced air quality and reduced visibility. As a result of the stronger winds, a Red Flag has been reissued, and will last through 9 PM CDT Wednesday evening. High temperatures will be cooler across the region, peaking in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a hazy sky. We will FINALLY see a break in the wind as we head into the overnight hours on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s over northwestern areas. Most of the region will bottom out in the 30s. Be sure to bring in any potted plants or pets that are sensitive to the freezing temperatures.

A pleasant day is in store for the KLBK viewing area on Thursday. We will see a mostly sky with high temperatures topping out in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southwest throughout the day, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be comfortable, with lows getting down into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

This Friday is Good Friday! It will be a warm day, as high temperatures climb into the mid 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest, with gusts remaining below 25 MPH. Even with calmer winds, we are still concerned with the potential of fire weather conditions. Please continue to refrain from any outdoor burning, or partaking in any activities that could result in a spark. Friday night into Saturday morning will be seasonably warm, as lows dip into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, winds will begin to increase across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. This will keep the potential for fire weather conditions at a medium to high threat level! Again, all outdoor burning should be postponed until further notice. High temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday, warming into the 80s for Easter Sunday! Kiddos may have to chase the eggs this year due to the strong winds! Gusts each day could exceed 30 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the 40s to low 50s.

As we move into next week, models are hinting at the possibility of a weak disturbance bringing some light rainfall to portions of the Rolling Plains. There is not a lot of confidence in this system as of now, but we will continue to monitor the latest data trends for updates. Highs will cool into the 60s and 70s for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Breezy conditions will hang around, with winds shifting from the east-northeast on Monday, to the southeast on Tuesday. Gusts near 40 MPH are possible. Lows next week will continue to vary from the low 40s to mid 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 12th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 12th:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:16 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 96° (1972)

Average Low: 45°

Record Low: 22° (1997)

Have a great Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx