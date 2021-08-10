KLBK Tuesday Noon Weather Update: August 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday noon weather update!

Today: Mostly sunny with some storms west later in the day. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 95°. Winds S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mild and calm. Low of 72°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very warm, a few storms possible later in the day. Chance of Rain: 20%. High of 93. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Storm chances are on the increase this week, and it looks like we will take yet another extended break from the summer heat this week!

Well, not immediately. Today still very much feels like summer, with a high of 95 and mostly clear skies. A south breeze of 15 to 20 mph will help things not be so oppressive out there, and we are a good 4 degrees cooler than we were yesterday!

Tonight, mostly clear skies and light winds with a low of 72.

Tomorrow, we will shave another few degrees off our high temperature and bring in a slightly better rain chance for the Lubbock metro. The ridge of high pressure that gave us our brief weekend heat wave will shift to the east through the week, which will allow two things to happen. First, the departure of the high pressure center will allow us to cool down a fair bit through the week despite no actual cold front passing through the area. The jet stream is well off to the north, so the changes to our weather will not be quite so bombastic as usual. However, the high pressure pushing east will also allow monsoon moisture from the Gulf of California to enter the area, which will give us plenty of moisture to work with. In addition to some surface-level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and in the absence of high pressure to suppress convection, daily storms will once again be a possibility in the area. Storms will not be particularly intense or widespread, but low chances of rain for the remainder of the week are appearing likely.

Later in the week and toward the weekend, indications are that a weak cold front will approach the area and stall out nearby. In this scenario, the front would serve as a focal point for storm development and could lead to more widespread storm coverage this weekend, in addition to high temperatures dipping into the mid 80s.

Once again, it feels great to be able to say that the heat will be leaving us alone for a while yet. Have a great Tuesday!

Jack Maney

