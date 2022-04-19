LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 59°. Winds SSW 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny, hot, and windy. Fire danger. High of 71°. Winds WSW 18-22 MPH.

A muggy and mild night is in store for eastern New Mexico and western Texas! A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected across the region, with some patchy fog possible. Lows will only fall into the upper 40s to mid 60s, with winds out of the south-southwest around 18-22 MPH! If you happen to run into any fog on area roadways, just be sure to keep your headlights on low beam.

A warm and windy Wednesday is expected all across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 80s to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The record high for Lubbock is 93°, and was set back in 1925. We have the potential to either tie or break that record! Some locations across the Rolling Plains will even be close to the triple digits! The excessive amount of daytime heating combined with some residual moisture could even result in the development of a few showers or storms! The likelihood of this occurring is very slim, but the chance is still there. Winds will be strong at times, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH expected out of the west-southwest. This will give way to an elevated risk of fire weather conditions, especially to the west of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain warm, as lows only cool into the low 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day out of the next week! Highs will once again top out in the upper 80s to upper 90s, with a few lower 100s possible across the region. Winds will remain strong out of the southwest, with gusts occasionally exceeding 40 MPH. The risk for fire weather conditions will remain. We will keep a sunny sky around the region, although some blowing dust is expected. Thursday night into Friday morning will be exceptionally warm. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Earth Day is this Friday! A warm, windy, and potentially wet day is expected across the South Plains! We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with some blowing dust occurring at times. Strong southerly winds will help to bring in some moisture, and keep our temperatures above average. Gusts as high as 45 MPH are possible across the region, with high temperatures reaching the low 80s to mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms could be possible late Friday evening. Most of us will remain dry, but there is a slight chance that we could see a few showers and storms develop. A stray shower will remain possible through Saturday morning, as we bottom out in the low 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated rain chances will hang around this weekend, especially for Saturday. An approaching cold front will provide more lift across the region, allowing for a few showers or storms to pop up. These will remain possible through early Sunday morning as low temperatures fall into the low 40s to mid 60s. Rain chances will dry up behind our cold front on Sunday, with high temperatures falling into the low 60s to mid 70s. We will remain cooler as we head into next week, with possibly a few showers returning to the region on Tuesday. Unfortunately, these minuscule rain chances will not improve our drought conditions. Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates. Download the KLBK First Warning Weather App!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 19th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 19th:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:21 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 92° (1961, 1987, and 2001)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 25° (2013)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx