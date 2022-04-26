LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 51°. Winds SSE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Storm or two northwest. High of 79°. Winds S 20-25 MPH.

After a relatively pleasant day, a nice night is expected across the region. Clouds will increase across the region after sunset, with winds out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s to mid 50s by sunrise on Wednesday, with a mostly cloudy sky across the region overnight through Wednesday morning.

A cloudy day is expected across the South Plains on Wednesday! Southeasterly winds will bring an influx of moisture into the region. Gusts as high as 35 MPH are possible, as winds shift to the south throughout the day. Our partly to mostly cloudy sky will result in mild temperatures. Highs will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the afternoon and evening hours, we could see a few showers and storms over northern and western areas. Some of these storms could even be on the strong to severe side! A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk of severe storms has been issued to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Damaging winds around 60 MPH and quarter sized hail will be the main concerns. These storms will be very isolated in nature, which means about 95% of our area will remain completely dry. All rain activity will dry up around sunset, with lows only cooling into the mid 50s to mid 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be breezy, dry, and warm! All three of these conditions will bring back the concern of fire weather conditions across the South Plains region, especially over western areas. Gusts out of the southwest upwards of 30-35 MPH are expected. These dry winds will also help to warm us up quite efficiently, resulting in daytime highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain warm, as lows only drop into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Friday will be even windier across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Gusts as high as 40 MPH are expected. Consequently, a critical threat level of fire weather conditions has been issued for most of the KLBK viewing area on Friday. Outdoor burning should be postponed, as should any activity that could result in a spark. In addition to the risk of fire weather conditions, we’ll also see blowing dust across the area. Highs will remain above average, soaring into the upper 80s to mid 90s. If it weren’t for the dust, we’d see a sunny sky across the region. A few clouds are expected overnight as a cold front races through the region. Winds will remain gusty, as lows fall into the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast:

‘Cooler’ air will filter into the region on Saturday. Highs will cool by 8-15 degrees area-wide. On Sunday, our once cold front will begin to drift back to the north through the South Plains as a stationary front. This will significantly increase our moisture content across the region, resulting in the threat of showers and storms Sunday afternoon through the evening hours. Highs on Sunday will vary from the mid 80s to mid 90s. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes all possible. Storms will come to an end before midnight. As we head into next week, we will quickly rebound in temperatures as high pressure moves in. Highs will return to the mid 90s for Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances fading away.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 26th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 26th:

Sunrise: 7:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Average High: 78°

Record High: 96° (1943)

Average Low: 49°

Record Low: 29° (1947)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

