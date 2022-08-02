LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloud or two. Low of 78°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and HOT. High of 102°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

A few clouds will be possible across the South Plains this evening into the overnight hours, especially across eastern New Mexico. Other than a cloud or two, we’ll see a mostly clear sky across the region. Temperatures will settle in the low 70s to low 80s by sunrise on Wednesday, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH.

Above average temperatures and isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. High temperatures will top out anywhere from 95-105 degrees across the region. Cooler temps will occur in eastern New Mexico, and warmest temps will occur across the Rolling Plains, off the Caprock. Winds are forecast to be out of the south around 10-20 MPH each day. Shower and storm chances will increase each afternoon, lasting into the overnight hours. No widespread rainfall is expected, but some localized totals near 0.25″-0.50″ will be possible. Morning lows will remain in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday through Tuesday of next week will remain warm, but it looks like we will not be as hot as what we have been over the past several weeks. High temperatures will vary from 90-100 degrees with on and off rain chances continuing each afternoon. We’ll keep a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the region each day, with winds continuing out of the south around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will remain slightly above their seasonal averages, cooling into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 2nd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Sunrise: 7:00 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:46 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 105° (1943 & 2012)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 54° (1925 & 1936)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

