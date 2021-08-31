KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 31st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 70°. Winds SE/SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 93°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

As we wrap up the month of August, temperatures remain just a few degrees above average. Tonight, lows will range from the middle 60s to middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. We will be 1-3 degrees above average, but still comfortable. Winds will be out of the southeast this evening, shifting to the southwest by Wednesday morning.

The entire forecast for the next seven days is basically just a copy and paste type of forecast! Wednesday will be slightly above average, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Monsoonal moisture will continue to provide isolated to scattered showers across eastern New Mexico, and our extreme western Texas counties. Some areas could see locally heavy rainfall. 90% of the KLBK viewing area will remain dry. Winds will be out of the southeast on Wednesday, with gusts occasionally over 20 MPH. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

We will keep some isolated monsoonal showers in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will once again top out in the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Temperatures are expected to lower into the middle 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will result in fewer showers across the South Plains, but we will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region. High temperatures will continue to range from the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will gust out of the southeast near 20 MPH Friday evening. If you’re headed out to any high school football games Friday evening, you will not have to be concerned with the possibility of showers and storms. If any were to develop Friday evening, they would dissipate shortly after sunset. Lows will drop into the middle 60s to lower 70s by Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into our Labor Day weekend, above average temperatures are expected to remain across the region. Highs will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s from Saturday through Tuesday of next week. Low temperatures will continue to range from the middle 60s to middle 70s. This weekend will be perfect for outdoor activities. Be sure to appropriately wear sunscreen outdoors, and stay hydrated! Always remember to look before you lock your vehicle. It is also best to walk your furry friends in the grass instead of on the concrete. Isolated monsoonal showers and storms will remain possible across the region. Unfortunately, no significant chances for rainfall exist for the next week. The next two weeks look to remain warm and dry for the South Plains. Although meteorological fall begins on September 1st, it looks like we will be dealing with summer for the foreseeable future.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 31st, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 31st:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:14 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 100° (1930 & 2014)

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

