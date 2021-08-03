KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 60°. Winds E 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Showers NW late. High of 87°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

This morning was the coolest morning that we have seen in the Hub City since June 3rd of this year! We got down to a low temperature of 57 degrees, which was just 1 degree shy of our record lows of 56 degrees that was set all of the way back in 1921! This evening, a few showers will be possible after sunset over extreme northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area. This will linger into the early overnight hours. Lows will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s under a partly to mostly clear sky. Winds will be less than 10 MPH out of the east.

Below average temperatures are expected to hang around the South Plains on Wednesday, as highs range through the 80s and low 90s. Winds will be calm out of the southeast, with an occasional gust near 15 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible over northwestern portions of the region. Not everyone will see rainfall, but those that do could see upwards of 0.25″-0.50″. Overnight, lows will range through the 60s, with an isolated shower remaining possible over northern portions of the area.

Temperatures will begin their upward climb on Thursday, with highs ranging from the middle 80s to lower and middle 90s. We will see a few clouds across the region, with winds out of the south-southwest around 8-12 MPH. Rain chances will remain slim to none as drier air begins to take over. Overnight, temperatures will begin to fall through the 70s and 60s. We will bottom out through the 60s by Friday morning.

Winds will begin to increase out of the south on Friday, allowing for warmer air to move back into the KLBK viewing area. Highs will range through the 90s under a sunny sky! If you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time, be sure to wear lighter colored clothing, apply sunscreen appropriately, and stay hydrated! Also, remember to never leave your children or pets in a vehicle on any given day, but especially on hot summer days. It’s also best to walk your furry friends in the grass so that they do not burn their paws on the concrete. Friday night into Saturday morning will be a bit closer to average, with lows ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the start of the weekend, high temperatures are expected to return to their seasonal averages. By Saturday and Sunday, above average conditions are expected across the region. Some areas could even see some triple digits! Winds are forecasted to remain out of the south-southwest, but increasing in speed! Some areas will likely see gusts over 30 MPH from Saturday through Tuesday of next week. Morning lows will return to above average levels as southwesterly winds blow the warmer air over the city towards the airport, which is where the official weather data is collected for the city of Lubbock. A few showers will become more likely as we head into the middle of next week.

Current long range models suggest that slightly above average temperatures, and slightly below average precipitation chances will return to all of the South Plains over the next 6-14 day period. This would likely result in high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s, and keep rain chances very isolated across our area. This is good news for farmers, as there is currently a deficit of Cooling Degree Days (CDD) across the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 3rd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:45 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 107° (1944)

Record Low: 56° (1921)

Have a wonderful Wednesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

