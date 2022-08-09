LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Isolated storms. Low of 70°. Winds E 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High of 90°. Winds Variable 10-15 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening and overnight hours tonight. 20-40% of the KLBK viewing area will have the possibility of seeing accumulating rainfall as lows fall into the 60s and 70s. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds mainly out of the east around 8-12 MPH.

Scattered storms will remain possible for Wednesday and Thursday, with the best chance of rainfall existing for Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s each day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the east-southeast for the most part, with gusts remaining below 20 MPH outside of storms. Some storms could produce an occasional gust as high as 60-65 MPH. Locally heavy rainfall totals will be possible, with isolated totals near 1″ possible. Morning lows will remain close to average, varying through the 60s and 70s.

Friday will be dry and a smidge warmer across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Highs will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. It will still be just a little muggy out there, especially in areas where rainfall was heavier. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will be seasonably warm, with lows falling into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

A mostly sunny sky will return to the region Saturday through Tuesday. High temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid to upper 90s, with a few lower 100s expected off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Morning lows will be slightly above average, only cooling into the upper 60s to mid 70s. By the middle of next week, we will be monitoring for the possibility of a back-door cold front moving into the KLBK forecast area from the northwest. This could bring in a better shot at some showers and storms, in addition to some cooler temps. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 9th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 9th:

Sunrise: 7:05 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:40 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 103° (2011)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 51° (1946)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

