KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: December 28, 2021

Happy Tuesday! It was another windy day across the South Plains with wind gusts almost getting up to 40 miles per hour. Temperatures were still above average in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. We are going to follow this same warm and windy trend through the end of 2021.

The beginning of 2022 seems to be off to a very chilly start as a cold front moves through the South Plains Friday night dropping our high temperatures to the 30s and 40s and overnight lows into the teens and 20s. This system could usher in some moisture and wintry mix back to the region. While the models disagree on whether any flurries will fall in the South Plains, temperatures will be the coldest we have seen since February 2021.