KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: December 7th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 35°. Winds variable 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 71°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

The clouds that hung around the region today gifted us with a STUNNING sunset this evening are expected to hang around overnight. Lows will remain a bit warmer as a result, with temperatures falling into the low 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light and variable in direction.

A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected to remain across the region on Wednesday. However; that won’t keep us from warming to above average levels! Highs will top out in the mid 60s to mid 70s, with warm winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Gusts upwards of 30 MPH are expected. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be warmer than usual, with lows only dipping into the low 40s to low 50s.

Another warm, cloudy, and windy day is expected on Thursday. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the southwest, increasing to 20-25 MPH sustained winds. Gusts between 30-40 MPH are expected. Another warm night is on tab for Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows are only going to reach the mid 40s to mid 50s!

As if West Texas couldn’t get any breezier, it will on Friday! Winds are going to be quite strong out of the southwest come Friday afternoon! Gusts between 40-50 MPH are expected region-wide! Blowing dust will be expected. Be sure to properly secure any outdoor items or holiday decorations! High temperatures will remain above their seasonal averages for Friday, with temperatures peaking in the mid 60s to mid 70s. We will continue to see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region. The stronger winds will be a direct result of an increase in our pressure gradient across the KLBK viewing area. A strong cold front will pass through the region late Friday into Saturday, causing lows to plummet into the low 20s to low 30s by sunrise Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Highs will fall below average on Friday, ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds will calm. Another hard freeze is expected on Sunday morning, before highs warm to above average levels during the afternoon and evening! Breezy winds will return too, lasting through next week. Highs will remain above average for Monday and Tuesday, with gusts upwards of 30-40 MPH. Blowing dust will remain a possibility. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of meaningful precipitation within the next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 7th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 7th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 57°

Record High: 79° (2007)

Normal Low: 30°

Record Low: 8° (2005)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

