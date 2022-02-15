LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Breezy and mild. Low of 42°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH, gusts ~40-50 MPH.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust. Severe east late. High of 74°. Winds SW 25-30 MPH, gusts ~40-50 MPH.

Breezy conditions will persist across eastern New Mexico and western Texas overnight. Gusts as high as 40-50 MPH are expected, with blowing dust also continuing to be an issue. These strong southwesterly winds will keep our temperatures above average. By sunrise on Wednesday, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky across the region, with lows only falling into the low 30s to upper 40s.

A strong storm system will track through the Texas Panhandle and South Plains on Wednesday. The day will start off with strong winds and blowing dust. Gusts as high as 40-50 MPH will continue all throughout the day. As a result, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for our West Texas counties, and our New Mexico counties are already under a Red Flag Warning. Our Fire Weather Watch is expected to be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning by Wednesday morning.

Critical Fire Weather conditions will exist for most of the region on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

Fire Weather Alerts for Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

High temperatures will remain above average, peaking in the mid 60s to low 80s, with clouds increasing across the region. After sunset, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the I-27/ HWY 87 corridor through the heart of the South Plains. A few of these storms will be on the strong to severe side, especially over the Rolling Plains. That’s where a level 1 out of 5 Marginal risk for severe storms exists (represented by the dark green region below.) The main concern will be with the potential for wind gusts in excess of 70 MPH, and hail up to half-dollar sized (1.25″.) Tornadoes are not a concern, as our wind profile is not supportive of veering winds.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

Storms will develop after sunset, and turn severe once they move off the Caprock, into the Rolling Plains.

After the storms exit the region, moisture will begin to wrap around the backside of our low pressure system as it begins to track out of the southern Texas Panhandle into western Oklahoma. As this occurs, cold air will also begin to filter in. Light snow is expected to fall over our northern two rows of counties, with some areas seeing as much as 1″ of snowfall by Thursday morning. Morning lows will range from the low 20s to the low 40s area-wide, with strong winds shifting to the north. Gusts around 40-50 MPH are expected out of the north.

Storms occur from 8 PM – 2 AM Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Light snow falls over the northern South Plains from 3 AM – Noon Thursday morning.

Rain transitions to snow after 3 AM Thursday morning.

Minor snow accumulations, upwards of 1″, possible over the northern South Plains.

Our sky will begin to clear throughout the day on Thursday. Although the sunshine will return by mid to late afternoon, the cold will hang around all day! Highs for Thursday will likely be recorded at midnight for most locations, with daytime temperatures only warming back into the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds will gradually begin to subside. However, gusts over 40 MPH out of the north will still be possible throughout the day. Thursday night into Friday morning will be clear and bitter cold! Lows will plummet into the lower teens to mid 20s.

Conditions will be much calmer across the region come Friday. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold, with temperatures dipping into the low 20s to low 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Winds will gradually begin to increase from Saturday through Tuesday of next week. Gusts near 40-50 MPH are expected from Sunday through Tuesday, with blowing dust rolling back into the region. Fire weather concerns will resurface, too. Highs will warm back into the upper 50s, to low 80s by Presidents Day. Tuesday evening, our next strong cold front will move into the South Plains. At this current time, it looks like we will have a lot more cold air to work with. This will mean a longer stretch of below average temperatures, and an increased chance at more wintry weather. Stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates over the next several days. We’ll keep you safe through the storms.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 15th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 15th:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:32 PM CDT

Normal High: 60°

Record High: 87° (2014)

Normal Low: 31°

Record Low: 0° (2021)

Have a safe Wednesday, South Plains. Stay weather aware!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx